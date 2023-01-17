Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $350.00 at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $332.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $538.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

