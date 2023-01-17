Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

AMGN stock opened at $271.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.33. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.