Fagan Associates Inc. Has $813,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

