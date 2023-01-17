Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

