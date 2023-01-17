iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $230.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $271.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

