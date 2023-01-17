Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE D opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.