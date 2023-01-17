Summit X LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

UNP stock opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.08.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

