Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,315 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

