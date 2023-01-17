AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.