Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 225.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

