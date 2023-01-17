MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $552.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.70.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

