Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 810 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $266.01 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

