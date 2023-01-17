Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -420.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

