Tobam Acquires Shares of 6,342 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tobam acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 138,962 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 142,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,230,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,386,000 after buying an additional 1,056,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,229,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,191,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

