MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after buying an additional 554,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,745,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,933 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

