Assetmark Inc. Acquires 7,621 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

