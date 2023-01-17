Walken Price Tops $0.0417 on Major Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $2.42 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Walken has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

