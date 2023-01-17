MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957,920 shares of company stock valued at $583,625. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 686,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

