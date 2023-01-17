Mcashchain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $51.28 Million (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. Mcashchain has a market cap of $51.28 million and approximately $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mcashchain

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.07864956 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

