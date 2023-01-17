Continuum Finance (CTN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,278.70

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $18,278.70 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00430149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.12 or 0.30193315 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00761006 BTC.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

