Frax Price Index Share Price Tops $1.38 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006516 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $78,016.96 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00430149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.12 or 0.30193315 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00761006 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FPISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.