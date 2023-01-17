Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

