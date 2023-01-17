Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

