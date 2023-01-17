Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83.
In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
