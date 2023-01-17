Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 7,386 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Freshpet worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1,435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 523,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 489,298 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 485,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Freshpet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $118.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

