Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $58.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

