IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 27.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $222.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.13.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

