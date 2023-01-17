Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,328 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

