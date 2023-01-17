Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PGRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group
Paramount Group Price Performance
NYSE PGRE opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.
Paramount Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.