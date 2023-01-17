Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Paramount Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after purchasing an additional 404,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 80,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 73,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

