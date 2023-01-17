Insider Buying: Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,695,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,473,010.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,232.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 70,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 88,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$23,760.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 205,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$51,660.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BAU opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$14.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

