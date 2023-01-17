Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,762.20.
Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 16th, Sebastian D’amici sold 2,882 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$15,822.18.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
