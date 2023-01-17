Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,762.20.

Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Sebastian D’amici sold 2,882 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$15,822.18.

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

