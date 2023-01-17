Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires 5,202 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,938,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,308,287.18.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 5,637 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$200,057.13.

On Tuesday, December 6th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 7,792 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.30 per share, with a total value of C$275,057.60.

On Monday, November 28th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 2,694 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.13 per share, with a total value of C$100,028.22.

On Tuesday, November 15th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 8,060 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.13 per share, with a total value of C$275,087.80.

First National Financial Stock Performance

First National Financial stock opened at C$38.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. First National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$45.89.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$197.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

