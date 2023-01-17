Jason Wild Acquires 50,000 Shares of RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Stock

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) insider Jason Wild acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,515.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 370,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,615.44.

Jason Wild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Jason Wild acquired 50,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,537.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Jason Wild acquired 50,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,220.00.

Shares of RIV stock opened at C$1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 118.18, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. RIV Capital Inc. has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$3.60.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

