Insider Selling: Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells C$604,900.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,250 shares in the company, valued at C$19,096,693.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIL shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.38.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

