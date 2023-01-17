Insider Selling: Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells C$604,900.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,250 shares in the company, valued at C$19,096,693.
Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
