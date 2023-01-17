Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Sells C$22,386.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$22,386.00.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARG opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.17. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$254.03 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently 85.83%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

