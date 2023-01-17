Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

