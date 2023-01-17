Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $14.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after buying an additional 3,148,985 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after buying an additional 2,102,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 1,946,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 1,851,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.25. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

