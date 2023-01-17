Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DSGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $0.17 on Monday. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DS. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 85.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 368,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 169,965 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,355 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Drive Shack by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

