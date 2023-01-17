The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE TRV opened at $193.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.85. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,472,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

