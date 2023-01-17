Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTWRF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.96) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($28.26) to €32.00 ($34.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

