The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,038 ($24.87).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEIR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($24.16) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.18) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen G. Young bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,607 ($19.61) per share, for a total transaction of £31,834.67 ($38,846.46). In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,737 ($21.20) per share, for a total transaction of £34,740 ($42,391.70). Also, insider Stephen G. Young acquired 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,607 ($19.61) per share, with a total value of £31,834.67 ($38,846.46).

The Weir Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The Weir Group Company Profile

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,828.50 ($22.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,312 ($16.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.63). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,729.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,582.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,742.42.

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.