REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

