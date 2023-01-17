CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$116.39 on Thursday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$95.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.63. The company has a market cap of C$27.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.