Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 129.40 ($1.58).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TW opened at GBX 117.35 ($1.43) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 179.70 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 717.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.34.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

