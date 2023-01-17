Analysts Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) PT at $87.83

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGRDY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($105.43) to €89.00 ($96.74) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

