Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.