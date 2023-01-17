Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $37.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.367 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

