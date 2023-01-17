Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 978 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 978 ($11.93).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.91) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 742 ($9.05) to GBX 780 ($9.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.18) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.10) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 920.80 ($11.24) on Thursday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 591 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 944.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 894.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,562.78.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

