Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

