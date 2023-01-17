Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

