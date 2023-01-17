Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.