Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.